The month of July has some of the highest rates for Colorado DUI-related fatalities

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that last year, July was the deadliest month when it came to DUI-related fatalities in Colorado. CDOT says since 2019, July has always been in the top three highest months for crashes involving impairment.

In 2024, 28 people died in a crash where a driver involved was impaired, CDOT says.,

“Avoid seeing red and blue lights in your rearview mirror this holiday weekend. Make a plan for your Fourth of July festivities and avoid impaired driving at all costs,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in a release. “A DUI or impaired driving crash is life-altering. Never put yourself or others at risk.”

From July 2 to July 7, CSP will hold its "Heat Is On" DUI enforcement period with extra patrols and sobriety checkpoints.

CDOT says the Wilhite Law Firm is offering free Uber and Lyft rides from July 3 to July 6. Passengers can be reimbursed up to $20 in credits for a one-way ride. You can submit your receipt for reimbursement by clicking here.

Receipts must be sent in within two weeks. In order to qualify, you must be at least 21 years old. Questions about the program can be sent to cab@wilhitelawfirm.com.

