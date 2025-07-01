Pueblo Community College to host Boys and Girls Club summer teen program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County has announced plans for this summer's teen program.

According to the organization, the program will be hosted at Pueblo Community College (PCC).

"The college is excited to have the Boys & Girls Club on our Orman campus," said PCC President Chato Hazelbaker in a press release. “Their mission to provide safe, fun spaces for teens aligns perfectly with our mission and I've already seen the students enjoying what the college has to offer."

The Boys and Girls Club says the teen center is free to all high school students ages 14 to 18.

“This opportunity is for incoming freshmen through upcoming seniors. The teens can earn workforce certifications such as: CPR/First Aid, Teen Mental Health First Aid, and Food Safety. We will have skill-based activities, a 360 arts program, STEM activities in the STEM Lab at PCC and physical fitness opportunities," said Site Director Karsyn DeHerrera.

Officials say there will also be a "creative resiliency workshop" from July 7 through July 10, where teens can build emotional literacy skills. The program will include field trips.

The teen center will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 1. To register, click here. For more information, call 719-920-8809.

