Police offer reward in unsolved mobile park murder, memorial cruise this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are once again offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Santiago Calleros III at the El Morro Mobile Estates three years ago.

The Calleros III's father, also named Santiago, told KRDO he recently contacted the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers to see if they could reinstate the reward ahead of this Saturday's third annual memorial cruise for his son.

"It's been three long years and nobody's paid for what they did to my son, or what they did to my family," Santiago said in an interview Thursday.

At 19 years old, Calleros III was shot and killed at the El Morro Mobile Home Park on July 6, 2022.

According to Colorado Springs Police (CSPD), officers responded to the 3600 block of El Morro Road at 10:47 and discovered Calleros III with a gunshot wound. He died on the scene from his injuries, says CSPD.

At the time of Calleros III's death, Santiago's father says he was involved in a gang and that he fears those ties are causing the police department to invest less time in solving the case.

CSPD has previously told KRDO that Calleros III's affiliation with gangs is not factoring into their efforts.

Santiago Calleros III was known to the Hispanic community as rap artist "Lil Travieso.” His father says fans have reached out from all over the globe, including Portugal, Mexico, and England.

