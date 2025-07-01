Skip to Content
Police investigating early morning smash-and-grab at southeast Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say thieves drove into a southeast Colorado Springs business overnight, damaging the storefront and leaving a stolen vehicle behind.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm at a business in the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard, just north of the intersection with Astrozon Boulevard.

When they arrived on scene, officers reported that a vehicle had "backed into the business and had broken through the front door."

The suspects had fled the scene, but left the vehicle driven through the storefront behind – later identified as an unreported stolen vehicle, police said.

At this time, it's unclear if the suspects took anything from the store. The specific business impacted has not yet been confirmed by police.

