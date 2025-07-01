Skip to Content
Man arrested on felony drug charges after routine traffic stop in Pueblo West

PCSO
By
Published 5:58 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A 63-year-old man is in custody today after a routine traffic stop in Pueblo West led to the discovery of a felony amount of narcotics.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy was on a routine patrol Sunday night in the 100 block of Purcell Boulevard when a vehicle making sudden lane changes without signaling caught their attention.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over. When he spoke with the driver, identified as Kevin Johnson, he spotted drug paraphernalia "in plain view" in the car, PCSO said.

Johnson complied when asked to get out of the vehicle, and the deputy had his K9 conduct a "free air sniff" of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The K9 alerted to narcotics near the driver's side door. When the deputy searched the vehicle, they found 70.6 grams of methamphetamine, 17.7 grams of heroin, 9.4 grams of fentanyl, cash, and drug paraphernalia, PCSO said.

May be an image of phone, digital audio player, lighter, money and text
Courtesy: PCSO
May be an image of text that says 'DTREE TREE SERIES ON/OFF kg kg b lb g OZ UNIT TARE ZERO Capacity:500gx0.1g'

Johnson was subsequently arrested and now faces three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of a restraining order violation, and a traffic offense. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'ARRESTED JOHNSON'

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

