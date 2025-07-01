Man accused of recording victim in restroom, using pepper spray at Home Depot, MDSO says

By Mauricio Maldonado

HOMESTEAD, Florida (WFOR) — A man is facing charges after being accused of recording a victim in a Homestead Home Depot bathroom stall and then pepper-spraying him when confronted, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Sheldon Lewis Beck, 23, faces charges of video voyeurism and battery following his arrest on June 30.

Investigators said the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on May 14 at the store located in the 13800 block of SW 288th Street.

Incident began inside store restroom, victim says

According to an incident report, the victim entered the men’s restroom at the store and began walking toward the handicap stall at the end. As he passed an adjacent stall, the victim observed a fully naked, heavyset Black man with his hands near his private area and the stall door open.

The victim entered the handicap stall and noticed a black cellphone with three vertical camera lenses pointed at him from the adjacent stall, appearing to record. When the victim confronted the man, he allegedly apologized and said, “I will delete it.”

The victim ran from the bathroom to alert store management but maintained visual contact with the bathroom exit. Shortly after, the same man exited the restroom. The victim pointed him out to management as the person who had recorded him.

At that point, according to the report, the suspect produced a large can of pepper spray and sprayed the victim in the face and body before walking out of the store with the can in hand.

Suspect identified by uniform and store manager

Store associates recognized Beck, as an employee of the Burger King located next door to the Home Depot. Beck was wearing a Burger King uniform at the time of the incident, police said.

A Burger King manager later confirmed Beck’s identity after viewing closed-circuit footage of the incident.

Beck allegedly bit deputy during arrest processing

Investigators said they located Beck at his home on June 30. Officers reported seeing Beck sitting out front and arrested him without incident.

During his transport to the Miami-Dade South District Station, Beck refused to speak with detectives and became hostile, the report states. Deputies recovered a cellphone from Beck that matched the device allegedly used to record the victim.

While being processed, Beck allegedly bit a deputy on the left wrist and forearm.

