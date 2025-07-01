Hopeful Drive and South Blissful Circle intersection to temporarily close

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to city officials, the intersection of Hopeful Drive and South Blissful Circle will close for approximately four weeks beginning the week of July 7 for a sewer line replacement as part of the Park Vista Drainage Improvements project.

Officials confirm that during the four-week closure, Blissful Circle will be accessible only from the north, via Siferd Boulevard to Hopeful Drive. The work at Hopeful Drive and South Blissful Circle will require 24-hour pumping with staff on-site around the clock for noise mitigation.

The city says the timeline is weather and resource-dependent.

According to the city, the road work is a part of the El Paso County project to improve storm drainage in the Park Vista South Neighborhood. The improvements will address drainage and flooding issues that the city says have historically impacted the Templeton Gap Floodway.

Officials say El Paso County transferred ownership and maintenance of the Park Vista South area to the City of Colorado Springs, allowing the City to streamline maintenance and flood mitigation efforts.

For more project information, click here.

