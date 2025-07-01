El Paso County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury dury scam

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says cases of a jury duty scam are on the rise.

EPSO says scammers are posing as law enforcement or court staff. They're calling residents, saying that they have missed jury duty and have warrants out for their arrest. The scammers then pressure the victim to pay them through Bitcoin, prepaid cards, or wire transfers to clear up the warrants.

"They may mention a “signature verification” process, this is a fake legal procedure designed to make the scam sound official. In reality, it’s just a tactic to get you to comply with their demands, which usually involve paying a fine or handing over sensitive information," the sheriff's office wrote.

EPSO says law enforcement will never call to ask for payment for a warrant, and never ask for gift cards, Bitcoin, or wire transfers.

