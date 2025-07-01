District 20 changes cafeteria service provider, resulting in 152 company layoffs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Academy School District 20 has changed its cafeteria services provider, opting for a different company. The change has resulted in layoffs for 152 Sodexo employees.

Of those laid off are about 102 food service workers.

KRDO13 has reached out to the new contracted company, Aramark, to see if they plan to hire the employees who were laid off. We are waiting to hear back, and this article will be updated.

Academy District 20 provided the following statement:

“As Academy District 20’s current food service contract reached the end of its fourth and final option year, the District was required to initiate a formal, state-mandated Request for Proposal (RFP) process. This process, guided by the Colorado Department of Education (CDE), ensures transparency, fairness, and open competition among vendors. An evaluation team of District stakeholders carefully reviewed all proposals, and in alignment with CDE guidelines. Following this rigorous process, Aramark was selected to assume food service operations for the 2025-26 school year. This decision does not reflect the quality of past service providers, but rather the criteria established by the CDE and our commitment as a District to fiscal responsibility. While we cannot speak on behalf of either company regarding employment matters, we can confirm that Aramark will fill the same operational role and plans to communicate directly with staff and the community about available job opportunities. Our top priority has been and will remain providing nutritious, student-centered, and USDA-compliant meals, and we look forward to a smooth transition as the 2025-26 school year begins.”

