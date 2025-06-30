VA encourages others to support Veterans with PTSD during the Fourth of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the loud, sudden noises and bright flashes of fireworks can be difficult for Veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Officials say the sights and sounds can bring back memories of trauma and trigger symptoms like anxiety, flashbacks, or trouble sleeping.

“We often have veterans who describe, regretfully, dreading this time of year,” Dr. Mandy Rabenhorst Bell, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System PTSD program manager, said. “People who've experienced trauma might have diverse reactions to things like fireworks displays and unpredictable loud noises. It is important that communities and individuals consider the impact these triggers may have on their veteran neighbors. We must also remember that individuals who have PTSD have an incredible amount of resilience and strength.”

Officials say to help veterans, talk to your neighbors about the anticipated times you plan on lighting fireworks.

Tips and resources for Veterans with PTSD according to the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System:

Reach out to loved ones and support systems. Let them know you may need extra support around fireworks.

If you receive care from VA Eastern Colorado, you can call 720-723-7310 (Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center) or 719-327-5660 option 4 (PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Outpatient Clinic) to talk with our mental health team.

Veterans in crisis or those concerned about them can call 911, the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and select 1 or visit the Veterans Crisis Line website.

Download the free PTSD Coach app for coping tools and resources.

Use earplugs, headphones, or white noise machines to help block fireworks noise.

Consider spending time in quieter locations or areas where fireworks are not allowed.

Learn more about PTSD at the VA National Center for PTSD.

