Rocky Mountain National Park warns of moving water accidents after at least three rescues

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park are warning park goers to use caution with flowing water this summer. On Friday, park officials said they had conducted three separate water rescues in a single week.

"Moving water is beautiful, it can also be very dangerous. Don’t underestimate the power of water," read a release from Rocky Mountain National Park.

According to officials, the three separate rescues involved both children and adults. All happened in the St. Vrain River.

Park staff say that it's best to look at moving water from a distance. Rocks and logs along the banks can be slippery.

"Always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water. Make sure children stay back from the water’s edge," said officials with the park.

They say you should take the following steps if you see someone fall into quick-moving water:

Stay calm and try to keep the person in sight

Do not enter the water and try to rescue them yourself. This could place you in a life-threatening position as well as the person you are trying to help

Look around and see if a branch, rope, or throw bag can be used to help the person in the water

Call 911 and report the location and share that someone has fallen into swift-moving water

