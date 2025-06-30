Pikes Peak Marathon 2025 will not require a qualifying race to mark 70th anniversary

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This year, the Pikes Peak Marathon is celebrating its 70th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, they are waiving the qualifying race requirement.

The Pikes Peak Marathon returns to Manitou Springs on September 21, 2025, with the Ascent taking place the day before, and this year marks its 70th anniversary. The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum says to expect a celebration like no other, honoring the rich history of the epic race and the extraordinary athletes who have conquered it over the decades. The weekend promises special events, tributes to legendary runners, and one of the largest crowds in years.

As part of the 70th anniversary festivities, there will be no qualifying race requirement. This means that more people than ever could participate. However, it's important to note that this is a notoriously difficult race, also known as "America's Ultimate Challenge." This race spans 26.2 miles with a staggering 7,800 feet of elevation change, pushing runners to their limits as they ascend and descend Pikes Peak. Every year, many people do not finish.

However, runners can still submit a qualifying race time. This will help determine wave placement on race day.

Sign up for the Marathon by clicking here and the Ascent by clicking here.

