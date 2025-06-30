Skip to Content
News

Man rescued with serious injuries after high-angle fall at Palmer Park

CSFD
By
Published 7:10 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said its crews were on the scene of a high-angle rescue in Palmer Park Sunday after a person fell from a significant height.

CSFD said one man was rescued after a "long fall" and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At this time, officials haven't confirmed exactly where the fall happened.

An engine, truck, rescue team, special operations captain, medical lieutenant and battalion chief all responded to the scene to ensure the man was rescued safely, CSFD said.

Courtesy: CSFD

The injured man has not been identified yet; as of Monday morning, there has been no update on his condition.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.