Man rescued with serious injuries after high-angle fall at Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said its crews were on the scene of a high-angle rescue in Palmer Park Sunday after a person fell from a significant height.

CSFD said one man was rescued after a "long fall" and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At this time, officials haven't confirmed exactly where the fall happened.

An engine, truck, rescue team, special operations captain, medical lieutenant and battalion chief all responded to the scene to ensure the man was rescued safely, CSFD said.

Courtesy: CSFD

The injured man has not been identified yet; as of Monday morning, there has been no update on his condition.

