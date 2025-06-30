Skip to Content
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting Colorado state trooper, highway worker

today at 6:53 AM
Published 6:10 AM

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A man is facing DUI charges after allegedly hitting and injuring a Colorado state trooper and highway worker before attempting to flee the scene.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said that at around 1:56 a.m. on Sunday, June 29, a black 2011 Toyota Camry hit the rear of a CSP vehicle, causing it to pin a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) contractor.

At the time of the crash, the vehicles were parked in the left lane of eastbound Highway 36 near Pecos Street, working to actively provide traffic control for a six-vehicle crash that had happened hours before.

After injuring the trooper and highway worker, the driver of the Camry continued going eastbound on Highway 36 until a second CSP trooper performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) to bring the fleeing vehicle to a safe stop.

The driver, who CSP identified as 28-year-old Bryan Granillo, was taken into custody and transported to the Adams County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

He's now charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, felony eluding and failure to remain at the scene of a crash.

The trooper and CDOT employee were both taken to a local hospital to be assessed for their injuries, and were later released, CSP said.

CSP said it is still actively investigating the incident.

