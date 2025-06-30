‘Large, homemade firecracker’ shuts down CSPD’s Falcon substation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that a "large, homemade firecracker" temporarily shut down parts of the Falcon substation on Sunday.

According to CSPD, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on June 29, 2025, a man came into the Falcon substation at 7850 Goddard Street with what he believed was a homemade firecracker. CSPD says that they removed the device from inside the building and placed it outside in the parking lot while they waited for the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to arrive. As a result, the lobby and parking lot were shut down to the public during this time.

The EOD unit arrived and CSPD says they were able to inspect the device and render it safe. The lobby and parking lot was closed for just under an hour and a half, before the area was deemed safe and reopened.

CSPD says they are now looking into where the homemade device came from and that the investigation is ongoing.

