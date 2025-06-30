Access to vaccines, cruise ship rescue, huge lottery mistake: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Two guests were rescued after going overboard on the Disney Dream cruise ship as it returned to Florida from the Bahamas. Witnesses said a father jumped into the water to save his young daughter after she fell from the ship.

5 things

1️⃣ Vaccine access: States and private partnerships are scrambling to ensure that vaccines will still be available to those who want them. These efforts are in response to recent actions by the US Department of Health and Human Services to restrict the approval and use of some shots.

2️⃣ Government groceries: Zohran Mamdani, the favorite to become New York City’s next mayor, wants to create a network of city-owned grocery stores to offer lower prices to customers. Industry insiders say it’s less radical than critics portray.

3️⃣ ‘Early warning system’: A new app lets users alert people nearby to sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in their area. Joshua Aaron, who launched the ICEBlock platform, said he “wanted to do something to fight back.”

4️⃣ Social connections: Having friends can help you live longer — and there’s research to support it. So stop ordering takeout and binge-watching TV alone and try to put yourself out there. Experts offer some advice on how to find your community.

5️⃣ Lottery letdown: Thousands of Norwegians were mistakenly told they had won huge amounts of money in the Eurojackpot game. The company that sent the bogus messages apologized and blamed a “manual coding error.”

Watch this

⛑️ Dramatic rescue: Firefighters pulled an 8-year-old girl from a sewer drain after she was trapped for seven hours in Guizhou, China. The southwestern province was hit with heavy rains and flooding, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Top headlines

Marathon voting on Trump’s sweeping domestic policy bill underway in Senate

Suspect identified in firefighter ambush that left 2 dead and 1 injured in Idaho

Jury begins deliberations in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial

$728

🗑️ The average American throws away food worth that much each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That adds up to nearly $3,000 a year for a family of four.

Check this out

📸 ‘Marginal Waters’: Against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s, photographer Doug Ischar documented a popular hangout for gay men on Chicago’s lakefront. His images capture a subtle sense of nostalgia.

Quotable

💬 Speaking up: The actress, a naturalized US citizen originally from South Africa, criticized immigration policies that she said have “destroyed the lives of families, not criminals.”

Quiz time

⛹️‍♀️ The WNBA just announced three expansion teams. Which of the following is NOT one of them?

﻿A. Detroit

B. Cleveland

C. Philadelphia

D. Las Vegas

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🎤 Sound of music: Hundreds of people gather outside the London Palladium in the evenings to wait for Rachel Zegler to step onto the balcony. She plays Eva Perón in the theater’s production of “Evita,” and her free performances of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” are creating a buzz.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Las Vegas already has a WNBA team. The league plans to expand to Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia.

