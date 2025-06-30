A woman injured in the Boulder antisemitic attack has died, prosecutors say

By Andi Babineau, CNN

(CNN) — A victim of the antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colorado, earlier this month has died and additional victims have been identified, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday.

Karen Diamond, 82, “died tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack,” the statement says. She is the only victim to have died since the incident.

“This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Diamond’s passing was “deeply felt by the Boulder community and our entire state, particularly within our strong Jewish community.”

“My heartfelt condolences go out to her friends and family. Karen was taken from us too soon, and we mourn her loss while remembering her life and the impact she had on those who loved her,” Polis said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the total number of victims has increased to 29, and the charges against suspect Mohamed Soliman have been updated and amended.

Soliman, a 45-year-old from Egypt, is now facing two first-degree murder charges – one for extreme indifference and the other with intent and after deliberation, the district attorney’s office said. Both of those charges are related to Diamond’s death.

Under an amended complaint, the prosecutor’s office said, Soliman is now facing more than 100 charges, including murder and attempted first-degree murder, assault, attempted assault, using and attempting to use an incendiary device and animal cruelty. Some of the charges also come with crime of violence sentence enhancers.

If convicted, Soliman faces life in prison without the possibility of parole for each of the murder charges in his state case. His preliminary hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 15.

Soliman is being represented by the Colorado Office of the State Public Defender, which has a standing policy not to comment on criminal cases.

Soliman is also facing federal hate crime charges related to the attack. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges. Additional federal charges could be brought against Soliman in the wake of Diamond’s death but prosecutors have not yet decided whether to do so, a Justice Department official said.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jeremy Harlan contributed to this report.