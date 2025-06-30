16-year-old boy identified in fatal Colorado Springs bike crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released new information on a fatal bike crash, saying the victim was only 16 years old.

According to the department, they got a call about the crash just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 15. Police say three people were riding mini-bikes on Union Boulevard. They say when the bikers got to the intersection with Dublin Avenue, one of the mini-bikes ran a red light into the intersection, colliding with a car.

CSPD says the rider was taken to the hospital. Five says later, the department says he died at the hospital.

CSPD says the coroner's office has conducted an autopsy and identified the bike rider as a 16-year-old boy. They are not publicly releasing his name at this time, likely because he was a juvenile.

