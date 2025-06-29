Manitou Springs Fire Department to hold wildfire training Sunday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) is set to hold a wildland fire training exercise on Sunday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Deer Valley Park.

The city wants to warn residents and visitors in the area that during the training, you may notice smoke and fire equipment. They say this is part of a scheduled training exercise and not an emergency.

Manitou Springs officials say these proactive drills are critical to ensuring that fire crews remain prepared for real wildfire scenarios.

For non-emergency questions you can contact the Manitou Springs Fire Department at 719-685-1444.