Two bears spotted in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 viewers sent in early morning photos and videos of bears on Saturday morning. Both say the sightings happened around 8 a.m.

One was spotted on the west side of Colorado Springs near Old Colorado City.

Courtesy of Melissa Wilson.

Another viewer spotted what appears to be a younger bear strolling through a neighborhood near the Colorado Springs Country Club.

They told KRDO13 they called the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) to alert them of the creature.

Courtesy of Nicole Van Liew.

CSPD confirmed to KRDO13 that they received a report of a bear in that area near Templeton Gap Road and North Union Boulevard.

Police contacted wildlife officials to relocate the bear.