1st annual Guns & Hoses City Slickers Ranch Rodeo Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A celebration of western heritage and a salute to our first responders and military heroes in the Pikes Peak region gets underway at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

It's the 1st Annual Guns & Hoses City Slickers Ranch Rodeo.

The rodeo's contestants will be made up of local law enforcement, first responders, and military teams. Event organizers say each team is made up of five city slickers and one real-deal cowboy. The cowboy rides horseback. The city slickers? They're on foot. No experience necessary.

Teams are set to duke it out in four timed events. The fastest team overall will walk away with bragging rights, shiny belt buckles and the satisfaction of winning it all for their chosen charity.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. at the Norris Penrose Event Center, located at 1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd.

Great for family fun, first up is touch-a-truck where you can come early and climb into patrol cars and fire engines.

The main rodeo show gets underway at 6 p.m. where event organizers say you can watch your heroes hustle, rope, race and probably rethink their life choices, all for a good cause.

After that wraps up the night finishes up with professional bull riding.

Tickets for the event are $20. If you'd like to attend tickets can be purchased here.

The rodeo is a joint effort between the Norris Penrose Rodeo Legacy Foundation, C&L Productions and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).