Traffic shift on 8th Street starts July 2 at Fountain Creek bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs says to expect traffic lanes on 8th Street over Fountain Creek to shift to the west on the evening of July 2.

Officials say both directions of traffic will be affected, and two lanes will remain open in each direction. The city says the shift will last several months, allowing crews to keep traffic open while widening the bridge’s east side.

According to the city, the work will add a northbound lane across the bridge and replace the Midland Trail bridge with an attached multi-use path on the bridge.

The city says access to local businesses will remain open and visible; however, this phase of the project is scheduled to run through early 2026. The city confirms that the bridge will remain open in both directions during this construction phase, although occasional lane closures should be expected.

The city tells KRDO that this is part of the 8th Street Corridor Improvements Project, which addresses infrastructure and mobility needs on 8th Street between Fountain Creek and Motor City Drive.

The city says more than 30,000 vehicles use this road daily due to its essential link to businesses and neighborhoods southwest of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 24.

