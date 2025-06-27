Traffic Alert: All lanes clear North of Fillmore after crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)—The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) confirms that all lanes are clear Southbound on I-25 and North of Fillmore.

CDOT says a crash occurred north of Fillmore, blocking the left lane and left shoulder. Delays up to Briargate are said to have impacted morning commuters.

