Phil Long Dealerships presents a check for $25,000 to help bring new Denver walkway

Phil Long and CO150 Walkway
Published 1:30 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The CEO and partner of Phil Long Dealership presented a check for $25,000 for the Colorado 150 (CO150) Pedestrian Walkway today, Friday, 27.

Shannon Joern, Chief Philanthropy & Membership Officer for History Colorado (fiscal agent for Colorado 150 Pedestrian Walkway) Kevin Shaughnessy, CEO and Partner of Phil Long Dealerships Danielle Oliveto, Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Jared Polis
Courtesy of Phil Long Dealerships

According to the Office of Governor Polis, who is leading the project, the Colorado 150 Pedestrian Walkway is a visionary project connecting the Capitol Complex to Lincoln Veterans Park in Denver.

Officials say the walkway will be a structure of public art that weaves into a safe and vibrant pathway into Lincoln Veterans Park. The CO150 website says the walkway aims to be as inclusive as possible, engaging artists from across the state to tell Colorado’s cultural, civic, and industrial history, aiming to showcase Colorado’s past while looking toward the future.

Courtesy of Colorado 150 Pedestrian Walkway

CO150 says the project will be a private-public partnership, with History Colorado as the fiscal agent, and the Department of Personnel and Administration’s P3 office contracting with the design and construction team.

Abby Smith

