One dead after shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Police have confirmed that one person is dead after an overnight shooting just east of downtown Colorado Springs.

Details are limited at this time, but KRDO13 crews are on scene this morning, hoping to learn more.

Police said they received reports of shots fired at around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, in the area of Platte Avenue and Cedar Street.

At this time, they have confirmed the shooting was fatal, and tell KRDO13 crews it appears to be related to a road-rage incident.

Eastbound Platte was closed off overnight as police investigated the scene. As of 5:30 a.m., the road was still blocked off.

CSPD says one suspect is in custody, as well as another individual believed to be a witness to the shooting.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

