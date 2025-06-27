Skip to Content
News

One dead after shooting east of downtown Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
today at 5:26 AM
Published 5:47 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Police have confirmed that one person is dead after an overnight shooting just east of downtown Colorado Springs.

Details are limited at this time, but KRDO13 crews are on scene this morning, hoping to learn more.

Police said they received reports of shots fired at around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, in the area of Platte Avenue and Cedar Street.

At this time, they have confirmed the shooting was fatal, and tell KRDO13 crews it appears to be related to a road-rage incident.

Image preview
Image preview

Eastbound Platte was closed off overnight as police investigated the scene. As of 5:30 a.m., the road was still blocked off.

CSPD says one suspect is in custody, as well as another individual believed to be a witness to the shooting.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.