U.S. Senior Open tees off at Broadmoor, ~$24M boost for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The 2025 U.S. Senior Open officially teed off Thursday at The Broadmoor - and it's not just a big moment for golf fans.

Officials estimate the tournament will drive nearly $24 million in economic impact to the city of Colorado Springs - with more than 130,000 people expected to attend throughout the week.

"That is $24 million in economic impact back to the city and taxes, sales tax," said Cheryl McCullough, Senior Director of Sports and Events with Visit Colorado Springs.

The surge in visitors means packed hotels, full restaurants, bustling shuttles, and busy shops - with a big portion of the crowd made up of out-of-town volunteers helping to make the event happen.

"There's a lot of great pockets of people that are coming in for this event," McCullough said.

It’s the third time The Broadmoor has hosted the Senior Open, a testament to its prestige in the sports tourism world.

"This is the granddaddy of events, correct? I mean, this is the one that every destination hopes that they can achieve to receive an event of this caliber," she added.

And while the tournament itself draws headlines, tourism leaders say it’s the venue that truly seals the deal.

"It’s the best course. I mean, you can’t beat the views. You can’t beat the Broadmoor service and the customer… just the quality that the Broadmoor provides."

The tournament runs through Sunday. Tickets are still available for under $60.