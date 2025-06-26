The World’s Largest Swim Lesson raises funds to help families who cannot afford sessions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)—Today, dozens of kids from El Paso County received free swim and safety classes as part of the World's Largest Swim Lesson.

This event not only taught children how to swim but also helped raise money for families who can't afford to pay for swim lessons.

Kimberly Lee Watson was in charge of this year's fundraiser. Watson said last year, they raised a little over $1,000, and 26 kids benefited from it and got free swimming lessons.

"Our goal for this year is to provide some lessons for 60 kids," said Watson.

That's why Little Fins Swim School in Colorado Springs is raising $1,500 for their Hope Floats Scholarship Program. Every baked good sold will help families who cannot afford swim lessons.

"It's a lifesaving skill. So we want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to learn. The more money you raise, the more kids we are able to help," said Watson.

The World Waterpark Association created the World's Largest Swimming Lesson in 2010 to promote water safety and prevent drowning.

"Drowning is the accidental leading cause of death in children four and under. So we want to make sure everyone understands those statistics. And we are here to prevent more of the statistics," said Haley Armstrong, with Little Fins Swim School.

The bake sale will continue until 7 p.m. today, June 26, at 1625 Medical Center Pointe, Suite 160, Colorado Springs, CO 80907.

