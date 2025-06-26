South Metro Fire Department rescues dog stuck in drainage pipe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Saturday morning, June 21, a call came in about a dog trapped in a drainage pipe, with only his head visible. Soon after, the rescue team was dispatched.

South Metro Fire Rescue, along with the Parker Police Department and Douglas County Animal Control, was dispatched to the Parker Water Treatment Facility after an individual spotted a dog stuck in a drainage pipe approximately 18 feet off the ground, according to The Humane Society of the Pike Peak Region.

According to officials, the pipe was above a sewage basin, making the mission more complicated.

SMFR says firefighters from Tower 45 carefully positioned the aerial bucket to access the dog’s location and performed a safe, controlled rescue.

The dog was safely removed from the pipe and reunited with Animal Control officers on the ground with no injuries.

The Humane Society of the Pike Peak Region reports that the dog, identified as Rex, was returned to his owner safely after his adventure went wrong.

It is unknown how the dog entered the pipe or how long he had been trapped.

