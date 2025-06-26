NFL kicker Justin Tucker suspended 10 weeks for violating league’s personal conduct policy

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been suspended without pay for 10 weeks of the upcoming season, the NFL announced on Thursday. The league said the suspension is based on Tucker violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Tucker is currently a free agent after playing 13 seasons with the Ravens.

“Tucker’s suspension will take effect on roster cutdown day, August 26, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, November 11,” the league said in a statement.

“As with any free agent, Tucker may serve his suspension while not being under contract with a club. Tucker remains free to try out and sign with a club; if he is signed during the offseason, he may attend training camp and participate in preseason games.”

Tucker has been accused of inappropriate sexual misconduct by multiple massage therapists, according to the Baltimore Banner, in alleged incidents between 2012 and 2016.

Tucker has previously denied the accusations, calling them “shocking and heart-breaking.”

Following Tucker’s suspension, the kicker’s representative, Rob Roche, said he is “disappointed with the NFL’s decision,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter.”

CNN has reached out to Tucker’s representatives for comment.

Tucker signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent in 2012 and has played his entire career in Baltimore.

Known as one of the league’s best placekickers, Tucker owns the highest career field goal percentage (89.1%), making him the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

He won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens in 2013.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ben Morse and Wayne Sterling contributed to reporting.