It’s a family affair for the Schalk family at the U.S. Senior Open

It was a opening round Erie native Matt Schalk will remember forever. Two weeks after qualifying at the Country Club of Colorado, he took to the course at the Broadmoor with his daughter, Hailey by his side, as his caddie, "Well, I mean, it's pretty special to be here, obviously, with your daughter. Sorry. I can never do this. Oh, it's really special. You know, you're playing a game that's so male, dominant, and you. You come out here with your daughter, and here she is. So now, to make me happier," says Matt Schalk.

Matt was Hailey's coach at Holy Family High School. She later went on to play golf at CU. Now she gets to share this even with her dad, "Even on the first tee, I felt like I was going to crap my pants a little bit. Like a little nervous for socially with, like, friends and family. And there's so many people out here. But it was great. It was so fun," says Hailey Schalk.