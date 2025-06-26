Inflation impacting Colorado DMV as agency announces raising fees

COLORADO (KRDO) – Expect to see some higher prices the next time you're at the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), as the agency says inflation is forcing its costs up.

The DMV said it will be raising several fees, including those for driver's licenses, ID cards, license plates, record searches, and some vehicle license plates and registrations.

The agency said the increases, effective June 30, are necessary to keep up with inflation.

The adjustments are rounded to the nearest nickel to make transactions more convenient, the DMV said.

Frequently used DMV services and fee adjustments effective June 30, 2025:

Fee Description Current Fee New Fee - Effective June 30, 2025 Driver License / Minor DL Fee $30.87 $32.00 Learner's Permit Fee $18.52 $19.00 State ID (New / Renewal) $12.67 $13.00 Commercial Driver License Fee $17.08 $17.50 Duplicate License (first) $12.00 $12.30 Duplicate License (second/subsequent) $16.00 $16.40 Vehicle Record Search $2.20 $2.25 CO-RCSA DL / Minor DL Fee $33.00 $34.00 CO-RCSA Permit Fee $21.00 $21.50 CO-RCSA ID Card $13.00 $13.30

The fees for license plates will also change, effective July 1. According to the DMV, the price change is due to an increase in costs of material fees for license plates and decals for plate production.

License plate fee adjustments, effective July 1, 2025:

Product Type Current Fee New Fee - Effective July 1, 2025 Embossed Plate $2.91 $3.69 Embossed (Set) $5.83 $7.38 Specialty Plate $4.70 $5.64 Specialty (Set) $9.40 $11.27 Mounting Boards (County) $1.66 $1.67 MC Mounting Boards (County) $0.58 $0.59 Month/Year Tabs (No Envelope) $0.30 $0.45 Month/Year Tabs (Envelope) $0.33 $0.48 SMMO/SMMR $0.50 $0.68 DPA Blanks w/Tabs $0.13 $0.14 Electric Vehicle Decals $0.25 $0.69 Inoperable Vehicle Tag $0.45 $0.78 Low Power Scooter $0.25 $0.39 Collector Tax $0.25 $0.26

Also effective July 1, electric vehicle registration fees will be adjusted for inflation:

Fee Description Current Fee New Fee Plug-In Electric Vehicle Registration Fee $57.19 $60.05 Commercial Electric Road Usage Fee-10,000 to 16,000 lbs $55.13 $57.89 Commercial Electric Road Usage Fee-16,000 to 66,000 lbs $119.25 $115.76 Commercial Electric Road Usage Fee-More than 26,000 lbs $165.00 $173.65

The DMV said its fee webpage will be updated once the new fees take effect.

