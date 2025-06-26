Healthy Colorado: Men’s health month, why early detection of common health issues is critical

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --- Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S., with Cancer following closely behind, as noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A local doctor who specializes in men's health says up to one in six men may develop prostate cancer. The most common age for prostate cancer is 50 to 70, but it can happen earlier, as other health issues can be an early indication of more long-term issues regarding cancer and heart health.

"Heart disease is the most influential medical condition on men's health," says Dr. Abram McBride, men's health urologist. "Those two things run hand in hand, so if men have blood flow issues, blood pressure issues, diabetes, it definitely can cause low testosterone, erectile dysfunction, and all those sorts of things."

Dr. McBride went on to tell KRDO that "On the other end of that, men can develop low sperm counts, low testosterone, and erectile issues before they will go on to develop symptoms of heart disease or diabetes. Men's health systems might be that early warning sign of other health conditions and health issues that can come up down the road."

June is Men's Health Month. Doctor McBride urges men to get outside for exercise and for their mental health, and not to miss those yearly physicals. Doctor McBride reminds others that getting ahead is always easier than catching up on treatment when necessary.

