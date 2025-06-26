Federal prison inmates sentenced for the death of fellow inmate

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado (USAO-CO) announces that Jonathan Guillory, 45, and Anthony Bell, 44, were sentenced for their roles in the death of another inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary-Florence, Administrative Maximum Facility (ADX) in Florence, Colorado.

USAO-CO reports that Guillory was sentenced to 88 months for voluntary manslaughter and Bell was sentenced to 27 months for involuntary manslaughter.

According to plea agreements, on December 6, 2021, a violent altercation occurred inside a cell at ADX involving Guillory and the victim. During the confrontation, Guillory repeatedly stabbed the victim with a homemade weapon, including a fatal wound to the base of the throat.

While the assault unfolded according to the plea agreement, Bell exited the cell and deliberately held the door shut, preventing the victim from escaping or receiving help.

“This case underscores our unwavering commitment to safety within the federal prison system,” said United States Attorney Peter McNeilly. “Acts of violence, even behind bars, will be met with serious consequences. These defendants now face significant additional time to reflect on the gravity of their actions and the reach of the law.”

