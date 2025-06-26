Another Texas Roadhouse fails health inspection

LOW SCORES

KRDO13 didn’t have to travel far in order to confront one of only two restaurants that failed their inspections last week.

The Texas Roadhouse on 8th Street racked up 10 violations, requiring a re-inspection by the health department to verify the issues were addressed.

It’s the second Texas Roadhouse location to fail an inspection in less than two months.

The problems found on June 18 include:

An employee not properly washing their hands after handling raw chicken

The buttons and door handle on the meat cooler were dirty

Ribs were being stored at a temperature slightly too warm

The restaurant was using an *improper method* to cool down ribs after they were cooked

The manager on duty was very transparent about the violations, and says they are taking a pro-active approach by using the findings as a learning tool for the staff.

"We've taken it as an opportunity to retrain all our employees and to make sure we're up to certifications, up to standards for sure,” explained Dylan Schreiner, “Everything we have done is to make sure we are ready to pass our re-inspection and we are ready for that whenever that is to come."

As of Thursday afternoon, however, that re-inspection had not happened.

The other failing score last week went to the Q Rico Taco inside the Citadel Mall.

Only five violations were found at the Q Rico, but a health department spokesperson told KRDO13 that they were serious enough to warrant a failing grade and re-inspection.

There was no certified food protection manager as required

A food handler was observed chopping onions used for garnish on tacos without gloves

There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink

Beans and birria were not being kept at the required 135 degrees

With the help of a translator at a neighboring business, the manager told KRDO13 on Tuesday that everyone is now wearing gloves, and all the food is at the proper temperature.

Q Rico has yet to be re-inspected.

HIGH SCORES

Chipotle Mexican Grill - 1370 Garden of the Gods Rd

Papa Johns Pizza - 621 N Union

Tacos El Amigo 2 - 3005 N Hancock Ave

Raising Canes - 4530 Hilton Pkwy

Wendys - 6464 S Hwy 85 87

Qdoba Mexican Eats - 536 Garden of the Gods

Carls Jr. - 7945 Fountain Mesa Rd

Applebees Neighborhood Grill and Bar - 6428 S Highway 85/87

Einstein Bros Bagels - 4325 Centennial Blvd

Jimmy John's - 1035 Garden of the Gods Rd.

The Local Table - 215 Fontaine Blvd

The Local Table in Security-Widefield is less than three years old, but owner Tony Pera is a longtime chef with experience at dozens of restaurants.

He grew up in that area and was excited about the opportunity to return home.

“When I first came down here, I was looking downtown, and I am beyond happy that I landed this spot, to be able to connect with people right here in my neighborhood,” he says.”

“It has a really special feeling to it,” he added.

His best sellers are the smashburgers, but whether it's a Hangover Wrap, a reuben, an apple crisp, or a cut of steak or salmon, Pera says they are made the right way.

He also believes his staff is largely responsible for the high inspection score.

“The biggest thing for me is the team, and I know that sounds cliche, but it’s real,” he says, “Having a crew that really cares, has a culinary passion, someone who wants to learn, and once you minimize turnover, it eliminated a lot of those headaches.”

The Local Table also has a food challenge on the menu. It's called The Gambler. It's a triple smashburger with pulled pork, two fried eggs, and more.

If you can eat all of that plus french fries in 9 minutes or less, it's free, and you get a trophy with it.

To make the dining experience a little more special for each guest, Pera recently began putting fresh flowers on the tables.

He says it began as part of an offer of flowers to mothers on Mothers Day, but it turned out the cost of keeping flowers on the tables was not that extreme, so he made it a daily decoration.

