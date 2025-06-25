Skip to Content
News

WATCH: Missing Colorado dog found stuck in trench, rescued using construction equipment

By
New
Published 7:06 AM

PARKER, Colo. (KRDO) – A dog that went missing from his Colorado foster home over the weekend is now home safe after he was discovered trapped eight feet deep in a trench at a Parker construction site, rescue crews say.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, June 23, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) and Douglas County Sheriff Animal Control responded to an animal rescue at the intersection of North Pinery Parkway and Highway 83, where they'd received reports of a dog trapped in a trench.

The teams coordinated with a construction team to safely extricate the dog, who had fallen 8 feet. He was then rushed to a nearby emergency veterinary facility.

Image
Courtesy: South Metro Fire District

In an update, SMFR shared that they had learned the dog, "Carl," had gone missing from his foster home in the Parker area on Sunday.

He was found trapped the following day and spent that Monday night at the vet, recovering from mild dehydration.

The department said Carl is expected to make a full recovery.

May be an image of dog
Courtesy: Big Dogs Huge Paws

He's now back in foster care through nonprofit Big Dogs Huge Paws, who thanked rescue and construction crews on social media for their help in getting him home safe.

"He's resting and is definitely sore but he was so happy to see his foster family!" a post from Big Dogs Huge Paws said. "We want to give the biggest THANK YOU to the fire and construction crews that made the rescue possible. Carl may not be here today without them."

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.