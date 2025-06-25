Cimarron Hills Fire Department conducts trench rescue

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cimarron Hills Fire Department said they are conducting a trench rescue in the 1200 block of Kachina Drive.

Details are very limited at this time, but a KRDO13 photojournalist at the scene can see a large scene as crews use heavy machinery to aid in the rescue.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department says the Colorado Springs Fire Department is also assisting

Just before 12:30 p.m., crews appeared to have successfully lifted an individual out of the trench.

Details are very limited at this time, but this article may be updated. Our crew is working to get more information from officials on what led up to the rescue.

