Robert Downey Jr. is the biggest Pedro Pascal fan

(CNN) — Pedro Pascal is pretty beloved these days, including by other celebs.

The actor has been filming the forthcoming Marvel movie “Avengers: Doomsday” in the UK, where his costar Robert Downey Jr. had some words of praise for Pascal in a new Vanity Fair profile.

But ever humble, Pascal told the publication that he knows not everyone is thrilled about his entry into the Marvel universe.

“I’m more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done,” he said. “‘He’s too old. He’s not right. He needs to shave.’”

He’s been taking cues from Downey.

“He’s just so immediately generous and inviting that you feel like you can be afraid, you can be hungry, you can be ambivalent,” Pascal said.

The admiration is mutual.

“Pascal’s slow trajectory to becoming a household name who is on a wildly hot streak kind of reaffirms my faith in our industry,” Downey said.

There are few details have been shared publicly about their upcoming “Avengers” assembly. Downey is playing Victor Von Doom and Pascal is playing Reed Reynolds.

Downey has previously played Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel movies.

