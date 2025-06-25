Red Cross releases tips to stay safe this 4th of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It is the time of year to enjoy the great outdoors in Colorado Springs. Whether you are swimming, grilling, or camping, the Red Cross has these tips for staying safe during the summer.

According to the Red Cross:

SWIMMING: Drowning can happen quickly and silently. Unless rescued, it could take as little as 20 to 60 seconds for a drowning person to submerge. Be “water smart” ─ build confidence in the water by learning to be safer, making good choices, learning to swim and knowing how to handle emergencies. Prevent unsupervised access to water, provide constant and active adult supervision, and know how to swim.

Never swim alone – adults and teens as well as children. Never leave a young child unattended near water, and do not trust a child’s life to another child. Swim in an area with lifeguards.

Designate a “water watcher” whose sole responsibility is to keep a close eye and constant attention on everyone in and around the water until the next water watcher takes over.

Don’t just pack it, wear your life jacket — always on a boat and if you are in a situation beyond your skill level.

Reach or throw, don't go! In the event of an emergency, reach or throw an object to the person in trouble and tell them to grab on to it. Don’t go in! You could become a victim yourself. GRILLING, FOOD SAFETY: Grilling sparks more than 10,000 home fires on average each year. Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Never grill indoors or in any enclosed area. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.

Wash your hands, utensils and workstation before preparing the food.

Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.

Separate uncooked meats, poultry and seafood from ready-to-eat foods like salads, fruits, vegetables, cheeses and desserts. Use separate plates and utensils to prevent cross-contamination. CAMPING: Being prepared for emergencies is critical when you’re headed to an area with limited access to phone services and help. If you are heading out to camp, or hike, wear layers of light-weight clothing, sunscreen and a hat. Pack a first aid kit with insect repellant, sunscreen and personal medications. A variety of first aid kits and emergency supplies are available at redcrossstore.org.

Know the level of ability of your group and the environment around you. Plan to use hiking trails that are within your skill level.

Share your plans, including where you are going and when you should be back, with a family member, neighbor or friend.

Bring nutritious food items and plenty of water even if you don’t plan to stay overnight.

Download the FREE Red Cross First Aid app so you’ll know what to do if emergency help is delayed and the FREE Emergency app for weather alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations and safety steps for different emergencies. Choose whether you want to view the content in English or Spanish with an easy-to-find language selector. Find these and all of the Red Cross apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.