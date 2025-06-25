Investigation underway after woman dies in Pueblo jail after just over 24 hours in custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says it is investigating after a 32-year-old woman died after being in custody at the Pueblo County Jail for just over a day.

According to PCSO, the woman, who has not been publicly identified, was found unresponsive in her cell in the afternoon on Tuesday, June 25.

The sheriff's office says deputies and jail medical staff immediately began life-saving efforts, which were continued by Pueblo Fire and American Medical Response crews.

The woman was then taken to a local hospital with a weak heartbeat, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation has not discovered any signs of foul play. The woman had been in custody at the jail for "just a little more than 24 hours," PCSO said.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name and the official cause of her death at a later time.

