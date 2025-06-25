El Paso County Veterans Services to help vets with claims at county fair

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Department of Veterans Services says it will give veterans an opportunity to get resources at the county fair.

According to officials, they'll have a table at Swink Hall from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 12.

The department says veterans will be able to file or get help with VA claims. Veterans service officers can also help with pension applications, healthcare enrollment, survivor benefits, and many other VA matters.

“We know that navigating the VA claims process can be overwhelming. This clinic gives Veterans and their families a direct line to local, accredited professionals who are here to serve them,” said Charles Graves, El Paso County Division of Veterans Services Manager. “Our goal is to remove barriers and make it easier for Veterans to access the benefits they’ve earned.”

No appointment is required for the help, but vets should plan to bring relevant papers such as their discharge papers, medical records, or other VA documentation.

July 12 also coincides with the fair's Military Appreciation Day, during which veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their dependents receive free admission.

