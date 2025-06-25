DHS: 2 Iranian nationals arrested in Colorado Springs as part of nationwide ICE operation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says two Iranian nationals who were living in Colorado Springs illegally are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a post to social media, DHS said Mahmoud Shafiei and Mehrdad Mehdipour were arrested by ICE on July 22. The two were reportedly living in Colorado Springs together.

According to DHS, this is not the first time immigration officials have encountered the two.

DHS says Shafiei was first contacted by authorities in Seattle, Washington back in January 1981, and a judge ordered him to leave the country in January 1987. The agency alleges that Shafiei has a criminal history that includes state and federal convictions for drug crimes and arrests for assault and child abuse.

The post also states that immigration agents first encountered Mehdipour in June 2023 near the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. According to DHS, he was designated for expedited removal.

DHS said both men are currently in ICE custody, awaiting removal proceedings.

Their arrests marked two of 11 made over the weekend in a nationwide ICE operation targeting Iranian nationals, DHS said.

According to the agency, others arrested include an individual with alleged ties to Hezbollah, a suspected terrorist, and an alleged former sniper for the Iranian army.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.