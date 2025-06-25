Colorado’s gun dealer licensing law goes into effect on Tuesday

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, July 1, gun dealers will need to adhere to stricter regulations with a new law going into effect.

HB24-1353, which was signed into law last year by Governor Polis, requires firearm dealers to have a state permit. The permit costs $400, and failure to register could result in a felony and a fine of up to $250,000.

“Liquor stores, restaurants, and hair dressers all need a state license to operate, and this bill says that gun stores should have one too,” said Senator Jeff Bridges in a release.

Under the law, firearm dealers will not be able to get a license if they've been convicted of a crime involving the possession or sale of a firearm.

While some democratic lawmakers say the law is an added layer of protection, many gun rights advocates say otherwise.

"The new permit adds one more layer of scrutiny and potentially state sanctioned harassment of these already highly regulated businesses," wrote the NRA Institute for Legislative Action on their website.

