Colorado Springs School District 20 joins lawsuit regarding transgender student-athletes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Academy District 20 Board of Education voted on two matters related to student privacy, athletics, and legal compliance during two meetings held on June 17 and June 19.

Officials say the board voted unanimously on June 17 to adopt a policy that will label access to locker rooms, restrooms, and athletic participation as being based on biological sex.

According to officials, during the second meeting on June 19, the board voted 4-1 to adopt District 49 v. Sullivan et al., which argues that these state-level requirements undermine protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and Title IX.

In the lawsuit, School District 49 in Colorado is suing the state, along with the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and the Colorado Civil Rights Division, over policies regarding transgender student-athletes.

Academy District 20 says it will join the case as a co-plaintiff to protect the privacy, safety, and fairness of D20’s student-athletes.

“As a Board, we have a responsibility to uphold our commitment to student safety, fairness, and privacy. The resolution provides direction for how the District will implement practices related to those priorities,” said Board of Education President Amy Shandy. “We are proudly joining this lawsuit so that we can continue to make decisions that are both legally sound and in the best interest of our students and community.”

