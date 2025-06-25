Colorado Privacy Act enhanced: New bill mandates protections for biometric data

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Legislation to amend the Colorado Privacy Act to include protections for biometric data will go into effect July 1.

According to Senator Lindsey Daugherty, who sponsored the legislation, biometric data, which includes fingerprints, facial recognition used to unlock smartphones, and iris scanning, must be destroyed two years after collection or when the data is no longer needed, whichever is earliest.

Daugherty also reports that the legislation requires biometric data to be stored safely.

“From fingerprint scanners to the facial recognition that unlocks our smartphones, our biometric data is intertwined with current and emerging technology,” said Daugherty. “Biometric data is incredibly personal. This law ensures our biometric data is protected and stored safely, improving consumer protections and reducing the risk of our personal data being used improperly.”

