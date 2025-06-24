WATCH: Colorado deputies stop DUI wrong-way driver on Highway 85

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) –A potentially deadly incident was averted thanks to the quick actions of a Douglas County deputy, who intercepted a wrong-way driver on Highway 85 over the weekend.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), an officer was patrolling in the area of Highway 85 between Highlands Ranch Parkway and Titan Road when they spotted a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

The vehicle was headed directly towards oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy quickly crossed the median, activated their emergency lights, and notified dispatch, DSCO said.

Eventually, the deputy caught up with the suspect when the driver briefly slowed at a red light, but he then ran the light and accelerated again, continuing to drive the wrong way down the highway.

DCSO said despite the deputy having their lights and sirens engaged, the driver continued to drive the wrong way, briefly slowing to around 30 mph before attempting to flee from the deputy again.

The pursuit ended safely near Brandon Drive, where the vehicle came to a stop and the driver – a 40-year-old man – was taken into custody. He now faces multiple charges, including:

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Reckless driving

Misdemeanor eluding

Red light violation

Authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred during the incident.

"A reminder to everyone: Driving impaired or recklessly can cost lives," DCSO said. "Our deputies are trained and committed to stopping threats to public safety before tragedy occurs."

You can watch the full dashcam footage above.

