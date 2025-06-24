Urban moose mission: 650-pound bull rescued and relocated from Colorado Springs park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A surprise visitor made its way through Colorado Springs on Tuesday - a 650-pound bull moose spotted near Cottonwood Creek Park.

Now, after a carefully coordinated rescue operation, the animal is safe and back in the wild.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers, with help from Colorado Springs Fire Department crews, responded to the unusual call after the moose was seen hiding in a wet, wooded area along the creek.

"We have a lot more moose in Colorado than people know," said Corey Adler, a district wildlife manager with CPW.

The moose had settled into an area full of willows and water - a habitat moose are naturally drawn to, but not one meant for a city setting.

"There’s lots of willows down there. There’s water - perfect place for moose to be," Adler said.

But wildlife officers knew the animal wouldn’t be safe there for long.

After immobilizing the moose, first responders worked together to keep her cool on a hot summer day and then faced the challenge of moving her out.

"It took like five or six folks and a 12,000-pound winch to get her up the side of the creek, up to the truck area, and then into the trailer," Adler explained.

The moose was eventually relocated to a remote area west of Teller County - far from neighborhoods, people, and pets.

Wildlife officers are reminding the public that moose can be dangerous, especially when dogs are involved.

"A dog to a moose is a predator, and they don’t like that," Adler said. “If that moose pins its ears back and wants to go somewhere and comes toward you - run. Get out of the way, because the moose will not stop."

If you spot a moose in an urban area, CPW asks that you keep your distance and call authorities. Never try to feed, approach, or photograph the animal up close.

Citizens are asked to call (719) 227–5200 to report wildlife.