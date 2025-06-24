Golfers at the U.S. Senior Open will have to look for the Will Rogers Shrine

This week at the U.S. Senior Open, golfers have to remember before they putt, they will have to find the Will Rogers Shrine or else they'll be in a bind, "I haven't heard anything about it," says Bo Van Pelt.

Ernie Els asked, "You've got to give me the info. Yeah, I hear it breaks somewhere."

Every putt breaks away from the Will Rogers shrine. "If you tell me it's breaking towards that, I would say no. There's no way with the mountains and it's going this way," says Els.

Ryan Gioffre is aware, "I'm always aware of where the mountain and where the shrine is."

Every time the golfers step on the green. They will need to search for the shrine, "When the bells were going off, my ball was going the other way. For sure it is. It's definitely a thing here, for sure," says Ted Purdy.

Oh yeah, It's a thing, "But I need local knowledge wherever we go. We need local knowledge," says Els.

I won't be caddying this week, but my local knowledge may put a few bucks in my pocket, "Inside information. I didn't know that I was going to get that in this interview," says Van Pelt.

"If I win, I'll be happy to share," says Purdy.

So if you win, do I get a little cut?

"Absolutely. Absolutely," says Els.