Remaining body found after boat overturns on Lake Tahoe, leaving 8 dead, officials say

By Nijzel Dotson, Daniel Macht

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KCRA) — Eight people died and two survived and are in the hospital after a boat overturned on Lake Tahoe on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Northern California Division and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were initially missing in the wake of the boat overturning, but both of their bodies were recovered on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. There are no others unaccounted for.

Authorities said it happened near D.L. Bliss State Park. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital in the area, the Coast Guard said.

According to the Coast Guard, its response crew in Lake Tahoe was diverted to help California State Parks and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office respond to a report of 10 people in the water around 3 p.m.

Those in distress had been on a 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel that reportedly capsized due to a large swell. The winds were reported to be 30 knots (34.5 mph) at the time, the Coast Guard said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said callers reported the 10 people could be seen in the water as wave heights reached eight feet.

Meteorologist Ophelia Young said light rain around Emerald Bay began to fall after 2:20 p.m. and winds began to become more consistent. The rain turned moderate to heavy between 3 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. Around 3:30 p.m., there were strong northwest wind gusts of 20-30 mph, with the peak gusts happening at 3:40 p.m. The rain and winds diminished by 4:20 p.m.

