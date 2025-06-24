Death investigation launched after body found near religious shrine in San Luis

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Costilla County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says it has launched a death investigation alongside the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a body was found at a religious shrine in San Luis.

CCSO said the body was found in the early morning hours on Monday, June 23, at the Stations of the Cross Shrine. The shrine is located on San Pedro Mesa, overlooking San Luis.

At this time, investigators have not released the identity of the individual or any of the circumstances surrounding the death. However, the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the community.

The Costilla County Coroner will now be performing an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, CCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office at 719-672-0673.

