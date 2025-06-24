Becoming American, Together: How BakerRipley Is Opening Doors to Citizenship and Opportunity in Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

June 24, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — For thousands of Houstonians dreaming of a better life, the road to U.S. citizenship begins not with paperwork or policy—but with community. At the heart of this journey stands BakerRipley, a storied nonprofit whose legacy of service stretches back over 117 years. From humble beginnings in Houston’s Second Ward to becoming one of the most trusted anchors for immigrant support in Texas, BakerRipley is redefining what it means to welcome a neighbor.

A Legacy Rooted in Compassion BakerRipley traces its roots to 1907, when social reformer Alice Graham Baker gathered a group of civic-minded women determined to tackle inequality in Houston’s underserved East End. From that initial meeting, the Houston Settlement Association was born—later renamed BakerRipley. Today, their mission is unwavering: “Connecting Neighbors and communities to resources, education, and opportunity.” Their vision is even bolder: “Changing lives by increasing access to equity.” In 2025, that legacy is being carried forward through their transformative Immigration & Citizenship Services program—an initiative designed to equip immigrants with the legal, educational, and emotional tools needed to become U.S. citizens. “Citizenship is more than a status—it’s a doorway,” says Mayra Garcia, Director of Immigration Services at BakerRipley. “Our job is to make sure every person who wants to walk through it has someone holding their hand along the way.”

Free Classes, Legal Help, Real Hope Becoming a citizen isn’t just about passing a civics exam—it’s about navigating a complex legal maze. That’s why BakerRipley provides a wraparound approach to support, combining free citizenship classes, legal guidance, social services, and community-building forums. Each 10-week course—offered in-person or virtually—covers essential civics knowledge, U.S. history, English speaking and writing skills, and test preparation. Students must be lawful permanent residents and pass a placement test before joining. “When I started, I was afraid of everything—from the language to the questions,” recalls Maria del Rosario, a former student who recently passed her Naturalization interview. “But BakerRipley gave me the confidence to believe I belong here. And now, I’m proud to say: I’m an American.” The legal services arm of the program is equally impactful. With licensed attorneys and DOJ-accredited representatives on staff, BakerRipley handles everything from Naturalization applications to family petitions and DACA renewals. Monthly consultations—offered free of charge—ensure that no one is turned away due to cost or confusion. “Our clients often come in with fear or trauma,” explains Eric Nguyen, a staff attorney. “We aim to replace that with clarity, dignity, and hope. We don’t just provide services—we build trust.”

A National Model for a Local Mission BakerRipley’s immigration work has become a nationally recognized model for equitable, community-led development. Their holistic approach reflects the organization’s deep belief that everyone—regardless of origin—shares the same human aspirations: to learn, to earn, to belong, and to be well. “We’ve helped neighbors from over 70 countries,” says Garcia. “And every single one of them adds something beautiful to Houston’s story.” With immigrant communities increasingly targeted by political rhetoric and policy shifts, BakerRipley stands as a shield and a sanctuary. They don’t just teach civics—they teach courage.

How You Can Join the Journey Whether you’re seeking citizenship yourself or know someone who is, BakerRipley is ready to help you begin the journey. Enrollment is simple, and services are multilingual, inclusive, and designed for success. And for those who have already become citizens through BakerRipley’s support, the process doesn’t end—it evolves into empowerment. Many go on to volunteer, mentor, and uplift others still on the path. “I tell my students, this isn’t just about papers,” says volunteer teacher Carla Mejía. “It’s about planting roots. It’s about power. It’s about calling this country your own—and shaping its future.” In a city as diverse and dynamic as Houston, that future shines a little brighter, thanks to BakerRipley.

To learn more or take the first step toward becoming a U.S. citizen, visit: 🔹 bakerripley.org 🔹 becomeacitizentoday.com 🔹 houston.naturalizenow.org/resources 🔹 usahello.org/citizenship/prepare

At Houston Style Magazine, we salute the quiet heroes shaping futures behind-the-scenes—because empowerment begins with opportunity, and Houston’s heart beats strongest when we stand together.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.